Cartoons drawn by the world-famous illustrator Sir Quentin Blake will be popping up across the Royal Parks in London this year as public information signs.

The illustrator, best known for illustrating his own books and those of Roald Dahl, has been commissioned by the Royal Parks to create 27 designs for signs that will be used across the parks. The first signs have already been installed in Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.

There are plans to include the signs in Richmond and Greenwich Parks later this year.

New sign in Hyde Park (c) Royal Parks

This project is part of a wider plan to improve, upgrade and standardise signage and interpretation across all of London’s Royal Parks by 2026.

Lucy Kellett, Head of Visitor Experience at The Royal Parks charity, said: “Urban green spaces all face the same challenges such as littering, dog fouling and wildlife feeding. Signage on these topics can often fade into the background.

“We want to experiment with a fresh approach to some of our signs so that visitors feel welcome in the parks while respecting the rules. Quentin Blake’s signs are, quite literally, pieces of art and we hope that when people stop to appreciate them, they will smile but also understand the serious messages that lie behind the playful images. We all have a responsibility to care for our valuable green spaces.”

