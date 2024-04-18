The Liverpool Street to Chingford railway line will be closed for 16 days this summer as Network Rail replaces a large bridge supporting a road junction near the Hackney Downs.

This will affect both London Overground and Greater Anglia services that use the railway and some changes to other services that pass through the Hackney area of London.

The affected railway runs on arches above the streets along most of its length, but as it approaches the Hackney Downs, it dips down into a tunnel to pass under the park. When the Great Eastern Railway was planning its line back in the 1860s, they initially wanted to keep the railway above ground but conceded to digging a cutting to hide it — and later agreed to another compromise to turn the cutting into a tunnel.

The southern end of the tunnel is just outside Hackney Downs Park. It looks like part of the tunnel under the park, but it is actually a bridge over the railway, and it has reached the point where it needs replacing.

Network Rail says that between 20th July and 4th August (inclusive), engineers from Network Rail’s contractor, Murphy, will demolish the old bridge and start building the new one.

As a result:

No London Overground services will run between Hackney Downs and Chingford stations. This means there will be no rail service to or from Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street, Highams Park and Chingford stations.

Also, Greater Anglia services that usually run between Liverpool Street and Hertford East will start and finish at Stratford instead. The usual Stratford – Meridian Water services won’t run, but other services will make additional stops at both Meridian Water and Northumberland Park.

Additionally, Liverpool Street to Cambridge / Stansted Airport services will be diverted via and call at Seven Sisters instead of Tottenham Hale. Bishop’s Stortford to Stratford services will not operate, with passengers advised to use alternative services.

To help:

The London Underground Victoria line from Walthamstow Central will be operating throughout this time to help people get around, including the Night Tube on Fridays and Saturdays.

Local buses will be running across the affected route.

Passengers wanting to travel between Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs / Bethnal Green will be able to use London Overground services running to and from Enfield Town and Cheshunt.

London Overground services to and from Enfield Town and Cheshunt may have different timetables during the 16 days, so regular passengers should check before they set off.

Work began on site last month, and the junction at Downs Park Road and Bodney Road is already closed to vehicles. The closure will be extended to pedestrians and cyclists from July 2024. The project is expected to be completed and Downs Park Road fully reopened by early 2025.

The new bridge is designed to last for 120 years – so put a note in your grandchildren’s diary for 2144 for the next closure.

Simon Milburn, Network Rail Anglia infrastructure director, said: “Thousands of people travel under and over this bridge every day by rail and road, and our project is vital to keeping their future journeys safe and reliable. We’re sorry for the disruption this summer but we’ll be working flat out to deliver a replacement bridge that will serve the community for generations to come.”