Here is a selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in a month that has two bank holidays to spend in the museums.

Set to Stun: Designing & Filming Sci-Fi in West London

Gunnersbury Park Museum, Ealing

Free

From laser beams to paranoid androids, exploring faraway planets to alien invasions – visitors will get to enjoy an engaging and interactive showcase of the sets, costumes, prosthetics, props, and artistic visualisations that went into British Sci-Fi classics, including Doctor Who, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Red Dwarf.

Details here

Legion life in the Roman army

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Prices are… complicated.

From family life on the fort to the brutality of the battlefield, experience Rome’s war machine through the people who knew it best – the soldiers who served in it.

Details here

Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King

Wallace Collection, Marylebone

Adults: £14 | Students: £10 | Young person / Art Fund: £7 | Under 12s: Free

The Wallace Collection explore the remarkable life and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (1780-1839), the founder of the Sikh Empire (1799-1849).

Details here

Foe to Friend: The British Army in Germany since 1945

National Army Museum, Chelsea

Free

This exhibition follows the lives of soldiers in Germany over the past 75 years. It looks at the changing relationship between Britain and Germany and charts the gradual transition from foe to friend. Discover everyday tales of beer, bratwurst and family life set against intriguing accounts of espionage and military training on a massive scale.

Details here

From the Caribbean to Coventry – Plotting the Rise of Two Tone

Barbican Library, City of London

Free

This exhibition features a range of band memorabilia, items of clothing, literature, art, photographs, and contributions from the bands’ many fans, and explore how Caribbean immigration influenced UK youth culture in a positive way.

Details here

Making More Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain

UAL: London College of Fashion, Stratford

Free

Making More Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain is the sequel to Compton Verney’s 2023 exhibition, Making Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain, which was the first of its kind to explore the pivotal role of costume in folk customs thriving across Britain today and the rich tapestry of people bringing them to life.

Details here

Skateboard

Design Museum, Kensington

Adults: £18 | Children (6-15): £9 | Concessions/Students: £13.50

Around 90 rare and unique boards are on display, alongside over 100 other objects, including hardware such as wheels and tucks, safety equipment, VHS tapes, DVDs, magazines and ephemera. Together they will show skateboard’s technical developments and its evolving social acceptance.

Details here

Zimingzhong: Clockwork Treasures from China’s Forbidden City

Science Museum, South Kensington

Pay what you want from £1

In the 1700s, China’s Emperors collected ornate clockwork automata known as zimingzhong and cherished them for their intricate design and technical innovation. Now, our new exhibition Zimingzhong 凝时聚珍: Clockwork Treasures from China’s Forbidden City showcases a unique collection of 23 stunning pieces, on display in the UK together for the first time.

Details here

The Last Caravaggio

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Free

In this exhibition, The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, 1610, lent by the Intesa Sanpaolo Collection, will be displayed alongside another late work by the Italian artist from the National Gallery Collection, Salome receives the Head of John the Baptist, about 1609–10.

Details here

Henry Willett’s Collection of Popular Pottery

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Free

From animal menageries to souvenirs of early balloon flight, the 19th-century philanthropist Henry Willett collected an eccentric array of pottery. Loaned from Brighton Museum, this display showcases more than 300 years of popular British history.

Details here

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions