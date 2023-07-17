A large Walt Disney exhibition is coming to London later this year, with tickets going on sale tomorrow morning.

The exhibition, to be held at the ExCeL centre will include ten themed galleries with classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to contemporary releases such as Encanto (2021), including the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

If you book to visit on Monday 16th October 2023, Disney’s 100th anniversary, you will enjoy an extended opening to 9pm and tickets for the whole day will all be VIP.

Tickets will include special prices for families, children, students and senior citizens. There will also be Flexi entry anytime ticket and a VIP ticket which will offer a unique branded laminate & lanyard, an exclusive D100 Disney pin, additional surprises and flexible entry at any time on any given day.

The Walt Disney Archives says that the Disney100 exhibition is the largest they have ever created.

In the gallery Where Do the Stories Come From? visitors can see the actual prop storybook from the opening scene of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and the Mary Poppins (1964) carousel horse which Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke rode in his role as the lovable Bert. The stunning crystal glass slipper from Cinderella (2015) will also be on display alongside original artwork from the 1950 animated classic.

In The Illusion of Life gallery, original artwork will be on show, and visitors will discover more about the creation of Disney heroes, villains, and sidekicks that have inspired and entertained audiences across the globe for 100 years—from the first sketch to the finished animation.

The stories of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel invite you on a journey in The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery gallery and learn about their theme parks.

The majority of artefacts presented in the exhibition will be from the collection of the Walt Disney Archives, with additional items from Marvel Studios, the Pixar Living Archives, the Walt Disney Animation Research Library and the collections of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 18th July 2023 from here.