If you fancy wandering through a field of colours this spring, a day trip to a farm near Gatwick Airport could be a suggestion, as it will be filled with tulips.

Tulleys Farm will unveil a display of over 500,000 tulips featuring 100 unique tulip types, and visitors will be able to stroll through fields awash with a kaleidoscope of colours, offering a spectacle reminiscent of Holland’s famed tulip landscapes.

The festival’s exact date is yet to be announced because plants and weather aren’t entirely reliable – but it will be roughly the middle of March through early May. Ahead of that, early bird tickets will be available from Friday 2nd February 2024 from here – prices to be confirmed.

Tulleys Farm is a short drive/cycle/bus from either Three Bridges or East Grinstead stations.

Once at either Three Bridges or East Grinstead, if bussing, you need to catch the 84 bus to get to Tulleys Farm, but note that buses aren’t that frequent. Looking at the timetables, my best bet is to arrive late in the morning and leave mid-afternoon. Note that the bus runs Mon-Sat and not on Sundays.

Or it’s about a 50-minute walk.

Three Bridges is closer to the farm, but East Grinstead could give you the option of a trip on the Bluebell Railway if you want to make a longer day of it.

If you’re feeling fit, there’s a landscape feature between the farm and the south of Three Bridges, which is very noticeable on a satellite – two long straight lines running through the woods. They’re for two high-voltage power lines that run through the landscape – forming a unique perspective, and although you can’t walk the length of the cutting, several footpaths cross through it.