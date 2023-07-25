The immersive video art venue, Framless, which fills large rooms with animated versions of masterpiece artworks is launching a new monthly adults only late season.

The monthly Friday night sessions will see a complete takeover of Frameless, with after-hours, over-18s only access to the four permanent galleries and an exclusive first look at a new show from emerging digital art talent, Cem Hasimi.

Cem’s work will be featured alongside the re-imagination of masterpieces, from the likes of Van Gogh to Rachael Ruysch.

The four main rooms are large spaces where they project the video onto all six surfaces with accompanying music and it’s quite an experience. A tip in the mirror room is to stand in the far corner and you get some impressive effects with the mirrors around the edges.

Unlike the daytime prices, which usually cost around £25 per person, the Lates will be just £13.50 per person.

The cafe will also be open for food and drink on the night.

The first of the Lates takes place on Friday 4th August from 6pm to 10pm, and tickets can be brought from here.

You can fairly comfortably spend a couple of hours there, as each of the four rooms takes about 20 minutes to cycle through all the artworks it animates.

You can find Frameless on Edgware Road just around the corner from Marble Arch.