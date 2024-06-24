The 1938-era art-deco tube train, covered by graffiti by vandals on the eve of a special tour, will return to the tracks next month.

A previous outing of the 1938 stock (c) ianVisits

The heritage tube train had been out on test trips ahead of a special day of tours on the London Underground when it was attacked overnight, and its exterior was covered in graffiti.

The damage meant the London Transport Museum had to cancel all the heritage trips and offer refunds to passengers. Since then, staff at the museum and TfL have been working to restore the tube train so that it can provide heritage trips again later this year.

The cleanup crew consisted of museum volunteers, curators, and London Underground colleagues. (c) London Transport Museum

The LT Museum has now confirmed that the train will return next month, running trips between Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill on the Metropolitan line.

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO of London Transport Museum said: ‘Following the vandalism to our historic 1938 Tube Stock train earlier this month, a team of specialists from the Museum and London Underground have been working hard to restore the exterior of the vehicle. We’re pleased to say that thanks to their hard work and expertise, our heritage journeys in July, August and September will run as planned. We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for their understanding and look forward to seeing the train back out in operation on the Tube over the summer for people to enjoy.’

Tickets for the July trips will go on sale shortly from here.

In August, the heritage train will offer trips to Heathrow Airport, and in September will run along the railway to Amersham. The train can also be seen during the museum’s occasional Acton Depot open days.

