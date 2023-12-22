Based on the hit Will Ferrell holiday classic, the hit Broadway and West End show Elf The Musical has returned to the Dominion Theatre for a limited 8-week season.

The story, which traces its roots back to the smash-hit film, remains much the same and retains the story of misfit Buddy, a human raised in the North Pole who embarks on a journey to NYC to find his true family.

Tickets are available from £34 on selected performances, with a discount offer as well.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

There are seats for £40, but in selected performances, the better £61 seats are on offer, also for £40, so a much better view for the same price.

Likewise, there’s an offer on the £73/£79 seats, discounted to £55.

Main Cast

  • Buddy – Matthew Wolfenden
  • Jovie – Georgina Castle
  • Walter Hobbs – Tom Chambers
  • Emily Hobbs – Rebecca Lock
  • Debs – Kim Ismay
  • Santa/Mr Greenway – Nicholas Pound

