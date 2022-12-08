The rail industry is warning that barely a fifth of services will run during two 48-hour strikes that will affect services for most of next week.

The train strikes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday (13th & 14th), and between Friday and Saturday (16th & 17th) — but services on Thursday 15th December are also going to be affected, especially in the morning.

All three main unions, the RMT, TSSA and Unite are on strike, with the impact varying across the rail network. The RMT strike will hit National Rail hardest with signal staff on strike, so even train companies that can run trains will struggle to do so.

Within London, although the London Underground is not on strike, some services will be affected where they overlap with the national rail network. Likewise London Overground and the Elizabeth line will be affected.

Travel during the strike

Passengers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on a strike day can instead use their ticket on an alternative date:

Tickets for 13, 14, 16, 17 December can instead be used the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 20 December

Tickets for 24, 26, 27 December can instead be used on 23 December or up to and including Thursday 29 December.

Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

If the Advance ticket is for a train that is scheduled for a strike day, is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, but a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.

Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if one (either) of the legs is scheduled for a strike day. Customers should check with their ticket retailer.

Passengers who are Season Ticket holders (flexi, monthly or longer), and who do not travel, can claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay for the strike dates of 13, 14, 16, 17 December.

The rail industry is also warning that even if the unions do call off the strike in the next few days it will be too late to recover the timetable, so disruption will still occur.

Strike timetables from each train operating company…

Avanti West Coast

One train per hour from Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow. Trains are also only expected to run between 8:30am and mid-afternoon.

c2c

2 trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon

2 trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham

No service to or from Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

Most trains will stop before 6pm.

Chiltern Railways

To be confirmed

CrossCountry

Limited services between Southampton and Manchester, and between Birmingham and Leicester/Edinburgh. No service on other lines.

East Midlands Railway

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London St Pancras

EMR Regional

One Train Per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train Per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train Per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (stopping service)

All other lines of route will be closed

Elizabeth line

Will revert to three services, with trains between Liverpool Street and Shenfield and Paddington to Heathrow between 7:30am and 6:30pm – and a normal service between Abbey Wood and Paddington.

No service to Reading.

Gatwick Express

No service at all

Grand Central

To be confirmed

Great Northern

To be confirmed

Great Western Railway (GWR)

A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extended to Plymouth every other hour

London Paddington and Bristol Parkway

London Paddington and Cardiff

London Paddington and Oxford

Cardiff to Westbury (via Bristol Parkway)

Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth

Reading and Didcot Parkway

Slough and Windsor

Maidenhead and Marlow

Twyford and Henley

Reading and Basingstoke

Services will start from 7:30am and all journeys must be completed by 6:30pm.

Greater Anglia

One train an hour, with first train from Norwich at 8am and last train back from Liverpool Street at 4.30pm.

Stopping service between Colchester and London Liverpool Street: one train an hour, with first train from Colchester at 7.30am and last train back from Liverpool Street at 5pm.

Service between Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street: two trains an hour, with first train from Southend Victoria at 7.30am and last train back from Liverpool Street at 5.30pm.

Service between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street: one train an hour, with first train from Cambridge at 8.20am and last train back from Liverpool Street at 4.25pm.

Stansted Express – Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street: two trains an hour, with first and last from Liverpool Street at 8.10am and 5.40pm and from Stansted Airport at 7.42am and 5.12pm.

Heathrow Express

Normal service, but only between 7:30am and 6:30pm

Hull Trains

To be confirmed

LNER

To be confirmed

London Northwestern Railway

Services will be in operation on the following lines only, between the hours of 7am to 7pm only:

Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton – Crewe

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton (via local stations)

Birmingham New Street – Northampton – London Euston

London Overground

Trains generally operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm to a reduced frequency on all routes.

No Romford to Upminster service, and no service between Barking and Barking Riverside.

London Underground

No service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon, or between Turnham Green and Richmond – as tracks are shared with National Rail.

No service between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone – as tracks are shared with National Rail.

Lumo

To be confirmed

Merseyrail

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run every 45 minutes between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, calling at all stations.

New Brighton line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

West Kirby line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Southport line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

Ormskirk line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Kirkby line: Trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

Northern

A revised timetable for each route is on their website

ScotRail

To be confirmed

South Western Railway

A severely reduced service will run between 7:30am and 6:30pm on some routes, with the rest of the network closed.

Waterloo to Woking – 4 trains per hour each way

Waterloo to Basingstoke – 2 trains per hour each way

Waterloo to Windsor – 4 trains per hour each way

Southeastern

Some routes open between 7am and 7pm on the Dartford and Sevenoaks lines. Only 44 out of 180 stations will be open.

Southern

Severely reduced service, typically two trains per hour from London Victoria and London Bridge, and won’t call at all stations along their routes.

Stansted Express

To be confirmed

Thameslink

Two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Bedford/Luton

One train per hour between King’s Cross and Ely

One train per hour between King’s Cross and Cambridge

One train per hour between Cambridge and Ely

Two trains per hour between King’s Cross and Peterborough

Two trains per hour between King’s Cross and Welwyn Garden City

Two trains per hour between King’s Cross and Stevenage

TransPennine Express

To be confirmed

Transport for Wales

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended.

There will be a reduced services between Cardiff Central – Treherbert / Aberdare / Merthyr / Rhymney and between Cardiff Central – Newport.

West Midlands Railway

To be confirmed

