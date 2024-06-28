When it opens, the Natural History Museum will offer guided tours of its new 5-acre wildlife haven garden and the dinosaurs it contains.
There’s a range of daytime tours, but they’re also having a special late night opening as well.
Led by one of the Museum’s guides, guests will trace the footsteps of the past and discover how everyone can make space for nature in our ever-changed world.
The garden tours last around an hour and cost £18 per adult. Tickets are now available from here.
For an extra special late-night visit to the Museum, over 18s can visit the newly transformed gardens after it has closed to the public for the day, as part of the Gardens Evening View and Silent Disco event on 25th July.
The evening tours and silent disco cost £45 per adult and tickets are available here.
