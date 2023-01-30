Published by By Ian Mansfield Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Tickets are now on sale for the floral extravaganza that takes place in May inside the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

(c) Royal Horticultural Society

The flower show runs from 23rd-27th May, but note that the first two days are for members of the RHS only, so the rest of the public have three days — Thur 25th May to Sat 27th May to attend.

It’s not a cheap show to visit though, as tickets cost £89.85 per person – and can be bought here. There’s also a show guide with a map, which costs an extra £15 on top that.

However, if you want to buy plants as well, then book tickets for the last day, Saturday, because at 4pm a ceremonial bell is rung and the plant sell-off begins. It’s 90 minutes of pandemonium as normally prim and proper ladies scramble to get the best plants at bargain prices.

You can bag a great plant for a bargain – bring big strong bags.

