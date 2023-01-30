Tickets are now on sale for the floral extravaganza that takes place in May inside the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The flower show runs from 23rd-27th May, but note that the first two days are for members of the RHS only, so the rest of the public have three days — Thur 25th May to Sat 27th May to attend.

It’s not a cheap show to visit though, as tickets cost £89.85 per person – and can be bought here. There’s also a show guide with a map, which costs an extra £15 on top that.

However, if you want to buy plants as well, then book tickets for the last day, Saturday, because at 4pm a ceremonial bell is rung and the plant sell-off begins. It’s 90 minutes of pandemonium as normally prim and proper ladies scramble to get the best plants at bargain prices.

You can bag a great plant for a bargain – bring big strong bags.