Based on the hit BBC Radio 4 comedy by Mark Evans this brand-new stage adaption portrays the story that Charles Dickens may have written after one too many gins…

The show takes all of Dickens’ tropes and exaggerates them to hilarious and absurd levels.

Brace yourself for this chaotic caper through Dickensian London with tragic, half-orphan young Pip Bin, hopeless romantic and would-be-hero. Experience the adventure of Pip’s remarkable escapades with his sisters Pippa and Poppy and their best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the evil clutches of Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the irrepressible Hard thrasher siblings and avert disaster at every turn. Will evil be thwarted by virtue? Can love triumph over hate?

Guest stars will each take a turn as the narrator – so if you have a preference, they will be performing on the following dates:

  • 25 – 30 July: Jack Dee
  • 1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong
  • 8-13 August: Stephen Fry

There’s also a sale on performances with Jack Dee and Alexander Armstrong, and no booking fees on shows with Stephen Fry.

Sale tickets start from just £15 (usually £21) when booked from here.

