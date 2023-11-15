Later this month, for one weekend only, there’s a chance to walk through a railway tunnel under the River Thames.

The tunnel, built by Marc and Isambard Brunel, was called the eighth wonder of the world when it first opened 180 years ago as the first tunnel to be built underneath a river. Originally intended as a road tunnel, it opened for pedestrians before being converted to a railway in 1865.

As the railway, now the London Overground, will be closed later this month for engineering works – they’re letting the public walk through the tunnel, for the first time since 2014.

You’ll start at Rotherhithe station, and once down at the platforms, you’ll be invited to step down where the public never go — onto the railway tracks and then walk through the railway tunnel under the Thames to Wapping, and then back again to Rotherhithe — so you walk along both tunnels.

The tours take place over the weekend of 25th and 26th November 2023. Tours run from throughout the day and cost £75 per person. You can book tickets here.

(Tickets had sold out to their newsletter subscribers prior to going on public sale, so they’ve released more timed slots for the Saturday only)

Note • Children under 14 are not permitted on the tour • Every ticket must be assigned to a named ticket holder • Each ticket holder must bring photo ID for security purposes

To get to Rotherhithe station where the tours start and end, you could either go to the closest station, Canada Water and walk to Rotherhithe station, but it’s a bit of a winding route through side streets to get there. An easier, but slightly longer route is to get off at Bermondsey tube station, and then it’s a simple walk along the main road to Rotherhithe, or you can catch the C10 or 381 bus, which goes directly between the two stations roughly every 10 minutes.