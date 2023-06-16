A slightly unassuming house in Holland Park conceals a remarkable interior — a house packed full of early Post-Modernist designs — and is now occasionally open to the public.

Externally it looks like a normal sort of house for the area, but the architect Charles Jencks and family gutted most of the interior and built something that is really quite stunning. Not necessarily nice, as that’s down to individual tastes, but it is most certainly stunning.

You’ll feel stunned when you visit, either from admiration or the sensation of having been hit around the head with something heavy such is the overwhelming level of decoration of the house.

They run tours at times during the year, limited due to it being in a residential area so as to not annoy the neighbours.

The tours take place on Wed, Thur or Fri in the afternoons only – and tickets to visit between July to September 2023 will go on sale at 6pm today (Fri 16th June) from here.

Tickets cost just £5 and as there is a limit on how many people can visit each day, they tend to sell out fairly quickly.