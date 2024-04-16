As part of the annual Open Gardens weekend, there’s a chance to visit the garden at 10 Downing Street, and the ballot for tickets is now open.

There will be two tours on Saturday June 8th, 2024. As there is a limit of 24 people per tour, a free ballot is being run to win a place.

If you are selected for a place on the tour, you must take a photographic ID with you (either a Passport or Driving Licence), and there’s a minimum age of 12 years for visitors.

The gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about the half-acre site and its features, which include rose beds and a bronze sculpture by Barbara Hepworth.

You don’t need to rush – the ballot closes on 7th May, so you have plenty of time to enter, which you can do here.

The tours of 10 Downing Street’s garden are part of London Open Gardens, a weekend during which over 100 normally private gardens open their doors to showcase their layouts.

You don’t need tickets for the ballot, but tickets to see the other 100+ gardens are on sale here.