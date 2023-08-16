Next month is two weeks of visiting lots of usually closed buildings, and one of them is the BT Tower*, which will be open as part of London’s Open House Festival.

The full list of venues that will be open for the fortnight festival is now live on their website for you to browse, and while most are open to just turn up and go in, some will need booking in advance to secure entry.

One that needs booking in advance, is the BT Tower, but due to expected demand, tickets will be allocated by a ballot.

The tours will take place all day on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September 2023.

You need to register for an account if you don’t already have one, then you can select the date and time you want to apply for here.

All winners will be given the option to nominate a guest to attend the Tower with them, but you don’t need to submit that information yet — so if you win, you can surprise someone.

For the full list of other venues participating in Open House, go here.

*giant kitten not included