Tickets Alert: Tours of St Pancras railway station

Short notice, but there will be guided tours of St Pancras station this coming Saturday (6th July).

The tours, lasting about 90 minutes, will take in the station’s architecture and the artworks now found inside. The tours cost £10 per person, and when booking, specify if you want a tour at 11am or 2pm.

The booking form is here, and you pay on the day (cash only). The meeting place for these tours is outside the National Rail Ticket Office on the ground floor of the station concourse, adjacent to the entrance to Thameslink.

In addition, the first 40 bookings for the tours will receive a voucher for a 3-course set menu and a glass of English sparkling wine at St Pancras Brasserie and Champagne Bar for £29 per person. That would usually cost £39 per person.

The details about the heritage tours are here.