A few times a year, there are tours of the famous posh private school in northwest London, and tickets for the next tours are on sale.

The tours take in the historic rooms and buildings at Harrow School, including the Fourth Form Room, Speech Room, Chapel and War Memorial Building, amongst others, accompanied by their guides. The tours are a mix of the history of Harrow school and how it was founded, the day-to-day life of a Harrow student today with the traditions and customs, but really, it’s very much a chance to see inside rooms you wouldn’t usually get to see inside.

The tour lasts around 90 minutes, and in my mind, at £8.50 is very good value for money. Yes, photography is allowed throughout, as the tours don’t include any of the student’s private boarding rooms.

Tickets for tours on Saturday 2nd March at 2pm are now available from here.

The meeting point is Bill Yard, which is the courtyard in front of the original Harrow school building on Church Hill, overlooking the grand chapel building.

The nearest tube station is, unsurprisingly Harrow on the Hill, which is about a 20-minute walk up a hill to the school. The station is served by the Metropolitan and Chiltern lines, and at the moment, there aren’t any planned engineering works on the railway through Harrow, so you shouldn’t have a problem getting there by tube or train.