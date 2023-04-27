To mark its 150th anniversary, Alexandra Palace is hosting tours of its building, including the old BBC studios, theatre — and the old railway station and basement.

Although there is a modern railway station close to Ally Pally, it also used to have its own dedicated station right next to the back of the building. The station was the terminus of a short branch line from Highgate, which opened in 1873 and closed in 1954.

Nothing remains of the tracks or island platform today, which have been removed and covered by a car park, but the small station building remains and is in use as a community centre

To mark Ally Pally’s 150th anniversary, on Saturday 27th May 2023 there will be old station and basement tours.

At the old station is where this tour will start before taking you to retrace the steps of past visitors from the last 150 years, including an exploration of their hidden basements.

Tours last about an hour, cost £8 per person, and can be booked from here.

On the same day, there are a lot of other events taking place, including:

Theatre Tours

Come hear about the history of London’s oldest new theatre. This tour will lead you around the main theatre and foyer areas, and it will give an overview of the past, present and future of Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Tickets cost £8 from here.

BBC Studios tours

Go ‘Behind the Scenes’ with a guided tour of the World’s First Television Station. An exclusive opportunity to see areas of the BBC wing at Alexandra Palace not usually open to the public.

Tickets cost £8 from here.

Murals tours

Discover some of the hidden murals inside the building and learn more about the ones adorning the outside of the Palace.

Tickets cost £8 from here.

There’s also a range of other events taking place, from street food, music, a makers market, talks and ice skating. Full details are here.