Later this month, one of the locks on the Hanwell flight of locks on the Grand Union Canal will be drained, and there will be a once in a generation opportunity to view the de-watered lock and see the new lock gates from a specially installed temporary viewing bridge.

The guided tours will start in Glade Lane Canalside Park where you will also be able to meet the team and find out more about the Canal and River Trust.

The tours are free, and will take place on Saturday and Sunday 26th-27th November from 10am to 3pm, and must be booked in advance from here.

Although the lock being drained is Number 94, the meeting point is next to the canal in Glade Lane Canalside Park, which is about halfway between Southall and Hanwell stations on the Elizabeth line. The walking route from the meeting point to the lock will also pass the famous Three Bridges, and you can also take a look around the rest of Hanwell’s flight of seven locks.

Be aware that there will be a slightly reduced service on the Elizabeth line on the Sunday with trains running every 15 minutes, so book for the Saturday if that’s an issue for you.