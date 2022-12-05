Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The annual weekend of opening up loads of private gardens and large garden squares will return next year, and discounted tickets are now on sale.

Typically around 100 gardens open their gates to the public, and most of them are the usually private squares in central London that are usually only open to local residents. There’s also a scattering of interesting gardens, such as hotel spaces, some rooftops and some award-winning gardens.

It’s a bit like Open House Weekend, but for plants instead of buildings.

The Open Gardens weekend takes place on 10th and 11th June 2023, and there’s a Christmas offer on tickets that gets you entry for the weekend for £14.20 instead of the usual £21.20 entry price.

Tickets can be bought from here while the offer lasts.

Note that entry to some gardens taking part is by ballot or pre-booking only and you will need to apply separately at a later date to be considered. Free tickets are available for children (11 years and under) and for those people requiring Companions. Free tickets must be booked online, in advance and are only valid for entry with an accompanying adult ticket holder.

