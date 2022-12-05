On the day when tubes, trains, buses and even cable cars go to sleep, there will be one bus company offering a very special Christmas Day service. On Christmas Day, a vintage bus hire company will be offering a free vintage bus service on Route 430 between Roehampton and Putney Bridge.

The staff, all volunteers are doing it, they say for fun, goodwill, and, as they admit, to promote their vintage bus hire.

This is not a TfL or London General service, but the bus is run professionally under an operator’s licence, meeting current safety regulations. As is the case with vintage buses, it’s not fully accessible, but there will be a conductor to help passengers.

The service will run every half-hour, leaving Roehampton from 09:30am until 3pm, and Putney Bridge from 10am until 3:30pm.

The 1950s vintage RT buses will stop at any normal route 430 bus stop along the way.

The service, by 1950s Vintage Bus Hire, is free of charge.

The timetable and route map are here.