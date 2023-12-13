Tickets for the annual weekend where loads of London’s gardens open to the public have gone on sale, with a Christmas discount for early buyers.

Bramham Gardens (c) ianVisits

The event began with volunteers’ passion to open up private West London squares and has since grown to embrace gardens across central London – from exquisite roof spaces owned by city banks, to historic institutions, community allotments and even the Prime Minister’s own Downing St garden in previous years.

Over 100 gardens – mainly across London Transport zones 1 and 2 have already confirmed that they will be open to the public for the Open Gardens weekend, which will take place on 8th and 9th June 2024.

Next year also marks the event’s 25th anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale with a 30% discount for pre-Christmas sales, so just £16.50 for the two days of unlimited garden visits. Tickets are available from here.

The discounted tickets are available until Christmas Day, after which they revert to their full price.

Hereford Square (c) ianVisits

