Later this month, Westminster Abbey will host one of its occasional late openings, which, apart from seeing the Abbey in a very different light from daytime visits, are also half-price compared to a daytime visit.

As sunset is at 7pm, you’ll likely get some lovely light in the Abbey during the evening as the sun sets and the beams pass through the windows at a lower angle than usual.

Apart from a chance to visit the Abbey at, for many, a more convenient time, there’s a number of events taking place in the evening as well.

Poetry: Memory and history

Hear poet Bella Cox perform poems based on themes such as Commonwealth, migration and music. Bella will also be talking to visitors in the Abbey to find out what the the Abbey means to them.

Decode the memorials

Explore the Abbey and focus on a few chosen memorials in order to decode the symbols and meaning behind them. Every part of a memorial – from who commissioned it, to how big it is, to the inscription – has been chosen for a reason. Discover why, what and who on this trail around the Abbey.

Create your own memorial statue

Pose with props and take a photo to represent yourself, your family and friends. What story will you tell about yourself in your memorial statue?

Tickets

  • Adults: £13
  • Children (6-17): £6
  • Association Members: Free

The last entry is at 6pm, but the Abbey will remain open until 7pm.

Note that the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries above the nave won’t be open this evening.

You need to book tickets in advance from here – select Wed 18th Oct and the evening time, and the correct prices should be available.

