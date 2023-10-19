Handel Hendrix House, the museum once home to both Handel and Jimi Hendrix, is to start opening late on Fridays for candlelit music-filled evenings.

Handel’s Georgian home has recently been restored and the after-dark openings will see the house lit with candle-effect lighting and hear live performance of Handel’s music in the room in which the composer himself would spend his evenings entertaining guests playing the harpsichord and his latest compositions.

Handel lived in the main house, and by sheer coincidence, several centuries later, Jimi Hendrix moved into the upper floors next door.

The two men are now united into one museum.

During the late openings, Jimi Hendrix’s bedroom will be lit with psychedelic colours and brought to life with live music performed by up-and-coming artists.

The After Dark event costs £20 per person, and will take place every Friday from 27th October to 15th December 2023 and 12th January to 23rd February 2024.

You’re advised to book in advance as there’s limited space in the museum house, but you can chance a ticket on the door if you’re in the area.

The evenings at Handel Hendrix House will take place from 6pm to 9pm.