It’s not that well known, but earlier this year, regular tours of the exceptionally famous Old Bailey courthouse in the City of London started. Originally just for summer, they’re now an ongoing regular event.

Anyone can already go into the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, the official name for the Old Bailey if they want to watch a court case, as most courtrooms are open to the public. Justice must be seen to be done, so they are public spaces, but you can only go in at the moment to watch a court case, not to wander around for a look.

This is a shame, as apart from the courtrooms themselves, there are also the magnificent central corridors, which are sumptuously decorated and look not unlike some of the grander rooms in the V&A Museum.

No tours were planned for December, but they’ve added some for this coming Saturday (2nd Dec), and then they resume every Saturday from January.

The tours cost £27.80 per person, take place on Saturdays and can be booked from here.

As a courthouse, even one that is unlikely to be sitting on a Saturday, there’s rather more than the usual number of restrictions you might expect when visiting a building.