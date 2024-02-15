For one evening only, you will be able to visit the Houses of Parliament to look around the inside of the Palace of Westminster at night.

The evening is also very affordable at just £5 per person.

For one night only, there will be self-guided tour around the Houses of Parliament, with talks given by experts in their field as you wander the corridors of power.

The series of timed talks will give you an insight into various objects (some of which are rarely seen by the public) associated with Commonwealth countries across the world. You’ll hear their hidden stories and learn about their materials and making. Each object carries significance to the refurnishing of the Houses of Parliament after it was bombed in 1941, so there’s lots to uncover about the history of Parliament as well.

The evening opening of Parliament will take place on Friday 15th March 2024, and tickets can be bought from here.

Note – when you visit, you will need to go through a security metal detector, so it helps to avoid carrying heavy bags and coats if possible. Generally, photography is allowed in Westminster Hall, but once you go past that into the Lobby and the rest of the building, photography isn’t permitted.