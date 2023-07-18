If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at driving a bus, there’s a bus company with access to some private roads that is now offering bus driving experiences.

The newly formed London Bus Experiences company will be providing bus tours in London, but while they finalise their paperwork for those to start, they’re letting the public have a go at driving their buses.

You don’t even need a driving license or know how to drive a car to have a go.

That’s because they’re on private land, so driving license rules don’t apply, but also they have modified some buses for driver training, so a driver will shadow you while you learn to drive the bus yourself.

The London bus driving experience lasts around an hour, consisting of familiarisation with the vehicle, exclusive use of a private road network, various driving skills and techniques, and some reversing followed by photo opportunities.

The events take place not too far from Haywards Heath at the South of England Event Centre.

The experiences aren’t cheap at £150 per person, but they are fairly unique so maybe a nice present for someone.

Full details are here.