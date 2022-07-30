Towards the end of 1967, Doctor Who battled the Abominable Snowmen, but almost the entire story was lost, until now.

Just one of the six episodes exists on film and a few fragments of the other five. However, almost the entire soundtrack survived, and now, 55 years after the story was first shown, it’s been restored and matched with a new animated version of the story.

The Doctor returns to the Himalayas 300 years after his first visit to the Holy Ganta, an ancient relic he was given many centuries ago by the grateful monks at Det-Sen Monastery. On arriving, the Doctor is blamed for a series of brutal murders in the area, however companions Jamie McCrimmon and Victoria Waterfield discover the true culprits – the previously peaceful Yeti that live in seclusion on the mountainside have apparently turned violent.

The Doctor must convince the monks that not only is he not their enemy, but the real foe is living amongst them. Their ancient Master, Padmasambhava, is being controlled by an alien entity known only as the Great Intelligence.

The animated story will be premiered at the BFI Southbank on Saturday 3rd September, and tickets to attend the screening go on sale on Thursday 4th August at 11:30am.

If trying to book tickets, it’s advisable to log in to the BFI website in advance, or open an account if you don’t have one, to avoid any wobbles when buying tickets and losing them because of a timeout on the checkout page.

The tickets to the BFI screening go on sale here on Thursday 4th August at 11:30am.

Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen will be released on Blu-ray and DVD the day after the premier screening, and can be pre-ordered here.

The DVD/Blu-ray includes:

Episodes 1-6 (Animated Black & White)

Episodes 1-6 (Animated Colour)

Restored Surviving Original Episode 2

Photographic Reconstructions of Episodes 1, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Making-of Documentary (filmed in June 2021)

Audio Commentaries

8mm Home Movie Footage

Archive interview with writer Mervyn Haisman

Photo Gallery

Teaser Trailer

PDF ROM Content

Both the Yeti and the villainous Great Intelligence from this story would reappear in the Web of Fear, a story set in the London Underground, and again in 2012 in that year’s Christmas special.

If you’ve never been, don’t forget to visit the Doctor Who museum in East London.