Each year, a few weeks after the Trooping the Colour, the centre of London sees another mass grouping of military and music, with fireworks.

Featuring the Massed Bands of the Household Division, Massed Pipes and Drums alongside The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery with their First World War- era 13-pounder guns, the horses and firework finale will deliver an evening of sound and colour.

Celebrating The Coronation of King Charles III and commemorating the music of Sir William Walton, the production this year will celebrate British military music and pageantry in the most stunning of backdrops, Horse Guards Parade. The whole thing showcases precision drill, fireworks and military horsemanship wrapped around the traditional Beating Retreat and Sunset ceremony.

The event runs over three evenings, from Tuesday 4th to Thursday 6th July 2023, and this year two members of the Royal Family will take the salute.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh will take the salute on the 5th July.

HRH The Princess Royal will take the salute on the 6th July.

Tickets are available from £20 to £45 depending on which offers the best views and can be bought from here.

Proceeds from the shows go to the Household Division Charity which looks after the welfare of the soldiers.