A display of Vivienne Westwood’s clothes and possessions is coming to London later this month, and there will also be a free evening at the exhibition.

The British fashion designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood is recognised globally as one of the most influential designers of modern times, having established one of the world’s leading fashion brands. Christie’s auction house will sell items chosen by Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne’s husband and Creative Director of Vivienne Westwood, to raise funds for charitable causes she championed.

The exhibition, held at Christie’s auction house, will be open during the day from Fri 14th to Mon 24th June 2024 — but there will also be an evening opening to visit if you prefer.

The evening opening will take place on Thursday 20th June from 6pm to 9pm.

During Christie’s Late, alongside fashion, including garments, jewellery and accessories from the eponymous fashion house worn by Dame Vivienne over a 40-year period, you will see works from Christie’s upcoming sales of 20th- and 21st-century art.

Set against a backdrop of fashion, punk iconography, and contemporary art, this free event, open to all, will include panel discussions, performances, and workshops throughout the evening. There will also be a catalogue for sale, which are often collector items in themselves.

Free tickets are available here.

They advise that there will be one queue for all, and once the venue is at capacity, entry will follow a one-in, one-out system. There will be a pay bar on the night.

Christie’s is on King Street, a short walk from Charing Cross, Green Park or Piccadilly Circus tube stations.