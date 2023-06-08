The National Art Pass, a card that gets you cheap or free entry to museums and exhibitions has a 3-month trial offer at the moment. The card is a standard offer from many venues across the UK, but if you’re unsure about whether the annual membership fee is going to be worth it, or simply can’t afford it at the moment, the three-month offer can be of use.

It costs £15 to buy the 3-month pass, and that gets you half price on many paid exhibitions as well as free or cheaper entry to many paid entry museums.

For example, the Art Pass gets you free entry into:

Charles Dickens Museum

Osterley Park and House

Keats House

Household Cavalry Museum

It also gets you half-price entry into paid exhibitions such as:

A World in Common: Contemporary African Photography, Tate Modern

Andy Warhol: The Textiles, Fashion and Textile Museum

Diva, V&A

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum

The Offbeat Sari, Design Museum

The Rossettis, Tate Britain

Capturing the Moment, Tate Modern

Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto, V&A

Hilma Af Klint & Piet Mondrian: Forms of Life, Tate Modern

Luxury and Power: Persia to Greece at the British Museum

Ai Weiwei: Making Sense at the Design Museum

The three-month trial Art Pass can be bought for £15 from here before 30th June 2023.

Also, if you are aged under 30, then although the three-month trial costs £15, you could buy a whole year for £33.75 if you pay by direct debit. There is also an offer for Students at a degree-granting university or college, who can buy an annual pass for just £10.

The trial National Art Pass will be valid for 3 calendar months from the date of payment. The expiry date will be rounded up to the end of the month of expiry. Note that if you’ve had a trial or bought a National Art Pass in the past, you cannot take up this offer.