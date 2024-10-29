There’s a pre-Christmas auction of children’s bicycles

If you’re looking for a children’s bike this Christmas but are feeling the pinch of the pennies, then there’s a thousand second-hand bikes up for auction at the moment.

Don’t worry, you can buy just the one.

NCM Auctions has partnered with Bike Club after it was approached back in March of this year to create revenue for Bike Club as they had 300 bikes in surplus, suitable between the ages of 4 to 12. Now they have about a thousand bikes to sell.

The auction catalogue includes a variety of bikes from brands such as Cuda, Squish, Hoy, and Orbea. The rim sizes range from 12 ” to 26″, so there should be a bike for all ages.

The Bike Club auction is now live and ends on the 13th of November at 11am here.

A bit like eBay, the auction is online, and while there is a viewing day, it’s by appointment only. Remember the VAT and Buyers premium when bidding.

Please note all bikes will come with pedals. Some pictures are shown without pedals for storage purposes.

You will also need to be able to collect the bike from NCM on Eastbury Road, Beckton in East London between Tuesday 19th and Thursday 21st November.

It’s about a 10-15 min walk from Beckton DLR, or you can park if driving.

The auction details are here.