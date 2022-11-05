Although the national rail strikes have been cancelled, there will be a large scale tube strike this coming Thursday 10th November.

Transport for London (TfL) is warning that a very limited or no service is expected on the entire London Underground. London Overground will run a full service, however, it may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

All other services on the TfL network, including buses, are expected to run but may be extremely busy.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Interim Chief Operating Officer, said: ”It’s highly disappointing that the RMT union is planning strike action on the London Underground and Overground on 10 November. We are encouraging them to withdraw this disruptive action and continue to engage with us and Arriva Rail London, operator of the London Overground, to avoid disruption to our customers.”

TfL is required as part of the government funding settlement to review the pension scheme that it operates, and has put forward three proposals for consideration.

One would see no change, one would see the TfL pension transferred into the Local Government Pension Scheme, which would see staff contributions rise to match LGPS rates, and the other is to move to a future service CARE pension scheme based on the Principle Civil Service Pension Scheme, which would mean pensions are based on the average salary during a worker’s career rather than their final salary.

Both changes would also see retirement ages rise to match the UK standard age of retirement — from 60 to 65 years old.

The government is expected to respond to the proposals in March 2023, and it’s only then that both TfL and the unions will know what, and indeed, if any changes would be proposed to the pensions.

In the meantime, there will be an all-day strike by RMT members on Thursday 10th November in protest against the proposals.