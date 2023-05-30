There will be national rail strikes this week taking place on Wed 31st and again on Fri 2nd and Sat 3rd June.
Two unions are striking, with ASLEF on strike on the Wednesday and Saturday, while the RMT is striking on the Friday.
On RMT strike day, around half of the network will shut down, with around 50% of normal services running. On Aslef strike days around 40% of trains will be running but there will be wide regional variations with some operators running no services at all.
It is also expected that evening services on some lines will be affected on the days before each strike, and most certainly the morning after as well — so expect problems on Thursday morning/evening and Sunday morning as well.
Away from the strikes, ASLEF also will impose an overtime ban at 15 train operating companies on 1st June which will affect the level of cancellations and the punctuality of some services. This action may particularly affect those travelling in and out of London.
Train companies affected this week
Avanti West Coast
No service on Wednesday
Reduced service on Friday
No service on Saturday
c2c
Not expecting any significant disruption, although 12-car trains wont stop at Limehouse station.
Chiltern Railways
No service on Wednesday
Very limited service on Friday – typically one or two trains per hour to key destinations.
No service on Saturday
CrossCountry
No service on Wednesday
Very limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
East Midlands Railway
No service on Wednesday
Very limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
Elizabeth line
Wednesday – The Elizabeth line will not be affected by the strike action.
Friday – No service before 7am and after 7am, and restricted services across the national rail section of the line (no service between Maidenhead and Reading or between Brentwood and Shenfield). Also no Elizabeth line trains will serve the National Rail platforms. These trains will start and terminate at Ealing Broadway. No change to trains which serve dedicated Elizabeth line platforms.
Saturday – The Elizabeth line will not be affected by the strike action.
Gatwick Express
No service at all between Wed 31st May and Sat 3rd June inclusive.
Great Northern
No service on Wednesday
Very limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
GWR
Very limited service on all three days of the strike action.
Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)
A reduced service on a limited number of routes on Wednesday and Saturday. Most routes (including all regional lines) will have no service at all.
On the Friday, minimal disruption on main routes, but some services may have fewer trains than normal.
Heathrow Express
Half hourly service on Wednesday
No apparent impact on Friday.
No service on Saturday.
Hull Trains
No effect from the strike action on any days.
LNER
There will will be a reduced service on all dates.
London Northwestern Railway
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
Northern
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
South Western Railway (SWR)
Reduced service on Wednesday
Very significantly reduced service on Friday
Reduced service on Wednesday
Southeastern
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
Southern
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
Thameslink
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
TransPennine Express
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
West Midlands Railway
No service on Wednesday
A limited service on Friday
No service on Saturday
Ticketing and refund information
Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on a strike day can instead use their ticket on an alternative date:
- Tickets for Wednesday 31st May can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday 2 June.
- Tickets for Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday 6 June
Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.
If the Advance ticket is for a train scheduled for a strike day, but it is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, and a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.
Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if either of the legs is scheduled for a strike day. Customers should check with their ticket retailer.
Season Ticket holders (flexi, monthly or longer) who cannot travel, can claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay for the strike dates of Wednesday 31 May, Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June.
