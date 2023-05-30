There will be national rail strikes this week taking place on Wed 31st and again on Fri 2nd and Sat 3rd June.

Two unions are striking, with ASLEF on strike on the Wednesday and Saturday, while the RMT is striking on the Friday.

On RMT strike day, around half of the network will shut down, with around 50% of normal services running. On Aslef strike days around 40% of trains will be running but there will be wide regional variations with some operators running no services at all.

It is also expected that evening services on some lines will be affected on the days before each strike, and most certainly the morning after as well — so expect problems on Thursday morning/evening and Sunday morning as well.

Away from the strikes, ASLEF also will impose an overtime ban at 15 train operating companies on 1st June which will affect the level of cancellations and the punctuality of some services. This action may particularly affect those travelling in and out of London.

Train companies affected this week

Avanti West Coast

No service on Wednesday

Reduced service on Friday

No service on Saturday

c2c

Not expecting any significant disruption, although 12-car trains wont stop at Limehouse station.

Chiltern Railways

No service on Wednesday

Very limited service on Friday – typically one or two trains per hour to key destinations.

No service on Saturday

CrossCountry

No service on Wednesday

Very limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

East Midlands Railway

No service on Wednesday

Very limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

Elizabeth line

Wednesday – The Elizabeth line will not be affected by the strike action.

Friday – No service before 7am and after 7am, and restricted services across the national rail section of the line (no service between Maidenhead and Reading or between Brentwood and Shenfield). Also no Elizabeth line trains will serve the National Rail platforms. These trains will start and terminate at Ealing Broadway. No change to trains which serve dedicated Elizabeth line platforms.

Saturday – The Elizabeth line will not be affected by the strike action.

Gatwick Express

No service at all between Wed 31st May and Sat 3rd June inclusive.

Great Northern

No service on Wednesday

Very limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

GWR

Very limited service on all three days of the strike action.

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

A reduced service on a limited number of routes on Wednesday and Saturday. Most routes (including all regional lines) will have no service at all.

On the Friday, minimal disruption on main routes, but some services may have fewer trains than normal.

Heathrow Express

Half hourly service on Wednesday

No apparent impact on Friday.

No service on Saturday.

Hull Trains

No effect from the strike action on any days.

LNER

There will will be a reduced service on all dates.

London Northwestern Railway

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

Northern

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

South Western Railway (SWR)

Reduced service on Wednesday

Very significantly reduced service on Friday

Southeastern

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

Southern

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

Thameslink

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

TransPennine Express

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

West Midlands Railway

No service on Wednesday

A limited service on Friday

No service on Saturday

Ticketing and refund information

Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on a strike day can instead use their ticket on an alternative date:

Tickets for Wednesday 31st May can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday 2 June.

Tickets for Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday 6 June

Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

If the Advance ticket is for a train scheduled for a strike day, but it is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, and a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.

Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if either of the legs is scheduled for a strike day. Customers should check with their ticket retailer.

Season Ticket holders (flexi, monthly or longer) who cannot travel, can claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay for the strike dates of Wednesday 31 May, Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June.