There’s a museum in south London that looks at economic policies and will either leave you nodding in fierce agreement or shaking your head at the naivety of the creator.

It’s also, despite the name, not really a museum, but a smashing together of a political message and a collection of artworks. That’s not to say it’s a bad place to visit, just not quite a museum as you might conventionally think of a museum.

Do spend some time before going in looking at the window, which is a marvellous collage, with suspended smartphones showing flows of tweets.

Inside, the museum opens with a crime map that shows off all the usual names that offend those of a more left-leaning political view, with Thatcher in the centre, and wires out to the likes of Freedman, Pinochet, Reagan etc.

I had no idea that Scouts badges can be sponsored by companies.

A lot of the displays are very well done, even if you don’t always agree with the political message being delivered. The railway privatisation display is clever, even if understandably in the space provided, they can hardly argue the more subtleties of the issue.

Throughout, I found myself rather too often reading claims and wishing there were citations, especially some of the bolder claims that need equally bold proof.

It’s a museum of soundbites.

Then again, soundbites work both ways – the Delta Airlines notorious poster comparing union fees to buying a new videogame console is here. In more recent news, a section of cladding that would have been on the Grenfell Tower reminds us what happens when regulators fail to rein in businesses.

Possibly the best part is the gift shop though — a huge collection of slogans as badges and leaflets. Whilst it’s difficult to argue with the symptoms being shown in the museum, it’ll be down to your own personal politics as to whether you agree with the solutions offered.

The Museum of Neoliberalism is on Eltham Road in Lee Green, not far from Lewisham. The official opening hours are Thur-Sun 12pm to 7pm, but can be a bit erratic, so you’re recommended to book in advance from here to ensure the artist is there to open the doors.

It’s fairly small, about a large living room’s worth, but interesting to visit, even if you disagree with what it says.

Entry is free, with a donation box by the door, and there’s the shop to browse as well.