When it opens in 2026, the new London Museum wants to have a space filled with old London signs and is now asking the public for donations.

The installation, Hanging Out, will aim to celebrate how the capital brings people together to dance, play, see and be seen, using signs from indoor and outdoor spaces and community hubs across the city.

Welcome to the ‘Stow, sign from Walthamstow Stadium, c. 1970-1990, previously hung at the entrance to the dog racing track (c) Museum of London

To build the display, the museum is looking for signs from places where people gather including sports venues, pubs, nightclubs and music venues, community centres, restaurants and takeaways, nail bars and barbers, to name just a few. The focus of the display will be on the last 80 years, and the museum says that the signs it’s looking for would need to be a minimum of around 50x50cm to be considered for the installation.

Anyone who has a relevant sign they’d like the museum to consider or information about signs that fit this description, is asked to email ourtime@museumoflondon.org.uk with as many details as possible.

Beatrice Behlen, Senior Curator, Fashion & Decorative Arts at Museum of London, said: “Whether it’s a music venue, a sports club, a hairdressers, a café, or something else entirely, we’d love to hear from the people of London about which signs they think belong in our museum.”

Hanging Out will occupy space in the ground floor of the Smithfield General Market building, named Our Time and dedicated to exploring London in living memory.

The Our Time experience will draw from the museum’s collection and utilise all that London has to offer including sights, sounds and recollections. Inclusive for all, and joyfully dynamic, the space allows visitors to celebrate and ponder what London means to them, recognising our challenges as well as celebrating our achievements.

