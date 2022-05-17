The third batch of London Underground themed whiskies has been released by London’s Bimber Distillery, produced in conjunction with Transport for London (TfL).

Release No.3 showcases four new stations: Camden Town, Canary Wharf, Notting Hill Gate and Tower Hill – each featuring iconography presenting unique pieces of London’s history, and adorned with labels and packaging design that observes the significance of each station’s location.

Each of the four releases in Release No.3 has undergone a secondary maturation in a different fortified wine cask – with three of the stations showcasing cask types that have not previously been released by the distillery. Each is bottled at natural cask strength and without chill filtration.

The Collection, which will total 44 individual releases, features a selection of single malt whiskies, and each bottle presents a different Tube station on the London Underground network.

Speaking of the launch of the third release in the collection, Matt McKay Bimber’s Director of Marketing and Communications said: “Each of these fortified wine casks has brought both a unique influence and a different perspective to our distinctive London spirit. And we’re particularly excited to be using Release 3 to unveil three entirely new casks styles that we have added into our growing cask inventory.”

The spirit was produced from the distillery’s single farm barley and malted on a dedicated floor at Warminster Maltings before being fermented for seven days in American oak washbacks.

Release No.3 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection will be available directly from Bimber’s Spirit of the Underground website via a weighted ballot, and with an RRP of £125 per bottle.