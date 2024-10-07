The Great British Beer Festival won’t return to London

Published on 7th October 2024 by ianVisits in food and drink

The annual beerfest, which has been held in London for the past 33 years, will not return for the foreseeable future as it’s moving to Birmingham.

(c) CAMRA / Helen Anne Smith

Organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), their first large scale beer festival was held in 1975, in Covent Garden. Based on the success of that, the first official Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) took place a couple of years later, in Alexandra Palace, and has been an (almost) annual event ever since.

Not always in London though, as it’s been in Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton, but mainly in London — and mainly in Earl’s Court or Kensington Olympia. The festival was cancelled in 2020-21 due to the pandemic and was cancelled again this year due to lack of space at Kensington Olympia.

The next GBBF will therefore be held in Birmingham, and the National Exhibition Centre – back where was held in 1983.

The NEC Birmingham will be home to the GBBF from 5th to 9th August 2025, and tickets are already on sale here so you have plenty of time to plan hotels and the like if neccessary.

The NEC is a short walk from Birmingham International railway station. When it eventually opens, it will also be a short shuttle ride from HS2’s Interchange Station.

GBBF Timeline

Year Location
1977 to 1980 Alexandra Palace, London
1981 to 1982 Queens Hall, Leeds
1983 Bingley Hall, Birmingham
1984 No show held
1985 to 1987 Metropole, Brighton
1988 to 1989 Queens Hall, Leeds
1990 Metropole, Brighton
1991 Docklands Arena, London
1992 to 2005 Olympia, London
2006 to 2011 Earls Court, London
2012 to 2023 Olympia, London
2024 No show held
2025 NEC Birmingham
7 Comments on “The Great British Beer Festival won’t return to London

  1. Hmmm. Bingley Hall was in the centre of Birmingham, on the footprint of the International Convention Centre and the NEC is not situated anywhere near. It is around 12 miles to the east, and actually in Solihull, not Birmingham (as is Birmingham International and Birmingham Airport).

    Reply

  2. One tiny correction – Bingley Hall was in central Birmingham, where the International Convention Centre now stands.

    For even more confusion, there is a New Bingley Hall in Hockley, just outside central Birmingham, which is where The GBBF Winter Beer Festival was held on a number of occasions.

    Reply

  3. I see others have already stepped in to confirm where Bingley Hall was actually sited in central Birmingham. Probably a more hospitable location for a beer festival than the NEC.

    Reply

  4. My timeline:-
    75 Covent Garden
    77-80 AllyPally
    81 Leeds
    91 Docklands
    12-19 Olympia
    Leaving London just the once for GBBF!
    Going in fits ‘n starts.
    My – nearly 50 years.
    Showing my age now!

    Reply

  5. Alexandra Palace would be amazing, why haven’t they ever gone back there? It’s bigger than Olympia – I guess transport and access for punters and brewers is the issue?

    Reply

  6. Camra was trying to the hard sell on the move time will tell if the punters are happy with the decision if not they will not go to it we will see

    Reply

