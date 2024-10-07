The Great British Beer Festival won’t return to London

The annual beerfest, which has been held in London for the past 33 years, will not return for the foreseeable future as it’s moving to Birmingham.

Organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), their first large scale beer festival was held in 1975, in Covent Garden. Based on the success of that, the first official Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) took place a couple of years later, in Alexandra Palace, and has been an (almost) annual event ever since.

Not always in London though, as it’s been in Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton, but mainly in London — and mainly in Earl’s Court or Kensington Olympia. The festival was cancelled in 2020-21 due to the pandemic and was cancelled again this year due to lack of space at Kensington Olympia.

The next GBBF will therefore be held in Birmingham, and the National Exhibition Centre – back where was held in 1983.

The NEC Birmingham will be home to the GBBF from 5th to 9th August 2025, and tickets are already on sale here so you have plenty of time to plan hotels and the like if neccessary.

The NEC is a short walk from Birmingham International railway station. When it eventually opens, it will also be a short shuttle ride from HS2’s Interchange Station.

GBBF Timeline