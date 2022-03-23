London’s river bus service is expanding and will be reaching Barking Riverside in May. When it opens, they expect that services will run at peak times on weekdays and throughout the day at weekends, with a 20-30 minute frequency.

The Thames Clippers service will link the Barking Riverside housing development with central London, with journey times from Barking Riverside to Greenwich and Canary Wharf will take 28 and 40 minutes respectively, with central London (Tower Pier) accessible in approximately 50 minutes.

For Barking Riverside residents, potentially more usefully it’ll be 10 minutes to Woolwich Arsenal for faster rail services into London. Even when the Barking Riverside station opens later this year, it’ll likely be quicker (if not cheaper) to catch the river bus to Woolwich, then it’s a couple of minutes walk to the Elizabeth line station.

The river bus service is a Barking Riverside project, delivered in partnership with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers and supported by £600,000 from the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

It was due to open last year though.