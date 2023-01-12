The Transport for London (TfL) website will soon require people to have a phone as well as their usual username and password if they want to log in to their online account.

TfL is introducing what’s known as Multifactor authentication (MFA/2FA), which means that after you’ve entered your username and password, you’ll also need to enter a 6-digit code that’s sent to your phone.

This additional layer of protection is increasingly common with websites, and TfL will be adding it to their website shortly.

Using two forms of authentication means that if for some reason your password was leaked, it’s unlikely that the person who has the password would also have your phone as well — so two forms of proof that it’s you trying to log in to the account.

There are typically two ways of providing phone authentication – and TfL has opted to send a text message to your phone with the 6-digit code.

A TfL spokesperson said that this “adds an accessible and commonly used layer of security to protect our online services”

However, there is a more secure way of doing this, and that’s to have an app in the smartphone that generates the code itself (such as Authy), as that avoids the risk of the text message being redirected by the attacker. That sort of attack is more of a risk for bank accounts which are a higher target for hackers, but the smartphone app option is increasingly offered by ordinary websites as well.

Asked if TfL plans to offer that, they said that “We continue to review our security to find the best balance between protection and usability.”

So in the next few weeks, if you have an account on the TfL website, expect to be asked to provide your phone number so they can send a text message to you the next time you log in.

Why add MFA?

The reason websites are adding this extra layer of security is the risk of passwords being stolen by hackers and sold.

The risk is not that TfL’s website could be hacked, as large firms tend to take security seriously — but that another small website is hacked and it leaks passwords.

Understandably, the majority of people use the same few passwords for most of the websites they log in to, as it’s a lot easier to remember one password than try to remember a different password for each website. However, if a small website that doesn’t protect itself properly were to be broken into, a hacker could have the password you use to log in to all the other websites you use.

So, for a hacker, breaking into TinyLittleFirm could get them the password you use to log in to BigOnlineBank.

Hence, a second layer of authentication to protect your account.

And that’s what TfL is introducing.

Use a Password Manager

If you are one of the majority of people who are sharing passwords across multiple websites, I would recommend using a password manager for your accounts.

This is a piece of software for your computer and smartphone that generates a random password every time you open an account and fills in the password forms for you automatically. That way, over time, every single website you use will have a different randomly created password.

All you have to remember is the password for your computer – the software handles the websites for you.

That way, if TinyLittleFirm’s website is broken into, then the password you used there won’t work anywhere else, as your password manager always creates unique passwords for each website you use.

There are quite a few companies offering password managers, from functional to very complicated.

If you’re an average person, like me, then an average password manager will be fine. I use 1Password, simply because it does the job, others are available. You usually have to pay an annual fee ($43 per year for 1Password), but treat it like insurance – you always think it’s a waste of money, until the day it protects you.

There is a risk that the Password Manager itself could leak your passwords, and there has been a scandal recently about LastPass, which turned out to be less secure than it had claimed — however, I’d still recommend using a password manager as they’re still a lot more secure than any of the alternatives.