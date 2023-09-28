London’s most southerly cycle hire docking station opened recently, when TfL expanded the network into South Clapham.

The new docking station, close to Clapham South tube station, has the capacity for 26 hire bikes, and has replaced five car parking spaces that were relocated to a nearby location.

David Eddington, TfL’s Head of Cycle Hire, said: “We are excited to bring Santander Cycles to even more people in southwest London, with the opening of a new docking station at Nightingale Lane in Clapham. The station is located on the corner of Nightingale Lane and Clapham Common South Side which is very close to Clapham South Underground station, making people’s public transport journeys from that station even easier.

“This new addition is part of our ongoing work to make cycling a more convenient, healthy and accessible way to travel in London. We will continue our work to make cycling more accessible than ever by continuing to open and extend Cycleways across the capital and making further improvements to Santander Cycles, which could include increasing the number of e-bikes in the scheme.”

There are now more than 12,000 cycles across around 800 docking stations across central London.

The expansion of the hire network’s docking stations is generally funded by the council using developer contributions.