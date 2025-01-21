TfL adds refunds and Oyster top-ups to its smartphone app

TfL’s smartphone app users can now use the app to apply for journey refunds top up pay as you go credit and buy adult rate season tickets, without needing to go to the TfL website.

Transport for London (TfL) has updated the TfL Go app to add the extra functionality is being rolled out to all TfL Go users over the next few weeks.

Launched in 2020, TfL Go provides real-time arrival times and information, suggestions for alternative routes and walking and cycling options, and information about which stations have toilets and where they are located.

The app has a ‘step-free’ mode, which allows the user to see an easy-to-navigate view of all stations that are step-free to platform or train. This view is updated in real time when lift issues are reported so that customers can change their journeys accordingly.

The app has around one million monthly active users and has been downloaded more than seven million times since it launched.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London said: “We are proud to be able to bring this latest update to our TfL Go app and help make it easier for people to check their journey history and top up their Oyster card on the go. Our free TfL Go app has now seen more than seven million downloads since it launched, and is a key way for both regular users of our network, and those visiting for the first time, to plan their routes around London. By providing up-to-date information on their journeys, as well as detailed real-time accessibility information, we can help make it easier for customers to move around the city.”

As with the current TfL Oyster and Contactless app, customers with concessionary Oyster photocards, including 16+, 18+, Care leavers and Apprentice photocards, will not be able to use the app to view journey history or add credit to their photocard. TfL will be looking to add adult concessionary cards to TfL Go in the future.

Once the latest upgrade is fully deployed, TfL says that it will look to close down its older Oyster and Contactless app, which launched in September 2017.

Download the app