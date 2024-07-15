TfL adds 900 e-bikes to the cycle hire network

The TfL cycle hire scheme has increased the number of e-bikes available, adding 900 new bikes to the network. This is the first batch of an expansion plan that will take TfL’s e-bike fleet to 2,000 bikes by the end of summer 2024.

Since their introduction in 2022, the existing e-bike fleet has been hired out for over a million times, and the bikes are currently being hired at around twice the rate of a classic bike.

The e-bikes are available to registered users, for a fare of £3.30 per 30-minute ride or £1 per 60 minutes for monthly and annual members. With the £3 Day Pass, e-bikes are available to hire for an additional fare of £1 per 30 minutes.

For regular users, the annual pass costs just £120, which gets you unlimited use of standard bikes for an hour at a time, and for £1 per hire, up to an hour’s use of an e-bike.

There are also concession rates available for people who qualify.

David Eddington, TfL’s Head of Cycle Hire, said: “Santander Cycles is a vital part of London’s transport system, and the scheme has gone from strength to strength, with cycle hire in the capital now an integral part of travel.

“These additional e-bikes will give more people in London an opportunity to try these brilliant bikes and use them more often. Santander Cycles has played an important role in encouraging more people to cycle and we’ll continue to improve the scheme to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone in London. We look forward to completing our expansion by the end of summer.”