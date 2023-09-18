Network Rail and South Western Railway (SWR) have worked alongside partners to install ten mosaics to brighten up Surbiton railway station.

As part of the project, Network Rail and SWR have worked with Richmond and Hillcroft Adult Community College (RHACC), London School of Mosaic, Surbiton Art Trail and Friends of Surbiton Station to install ten detailed mosaics on the footbridge at Surbiton station.

The Blake Mosaics, which form part of a set of 70 mosaics created by Southbank Mosaics to commemorate Blake’s time in Lambeth between 1790 and 1800, were originally installed in the underground tunnels, streets, and walkways of Lambeth around London Waterloo station.

As part of the project, which has been led by Surbiton Art Trail who obtained the funding, the 10 mosaics have been carefully restored by RHACC’s Artist in Residence, Jo Lewis from London School of Mosaic, the successor to Southbank Mosaics.

The first set to be installed at Surbiton station, which celebrates 40 years since achieving Grade II listed status on Friday 6th October, are based on Blake’s Songs of Innocence and Experience poems.

They now form part of the Surbiton Art Trail which aims to add interest and brighten up public spaces as well as connect visitors to Surbiton, local schools, and colleges within their community.