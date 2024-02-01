A selection of ten exhibitions to leap into visiting in London during the month that’s longer than usual.

Kew Gardens, Richmond

Adults: £22 | Concessions: £20 | Children: £5.50 | Jobseekers: £2

Kew’s 28th Orchid festival draws inspiration from the unique flora and fauna of Madagascar, the world’s fourth largest island and home to Kew’s third research site.

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Free

Discover an overlooked Renaissance great in the first-ever exhibition dedicated to Francesco Pesellino (c.1422–1457).

Senate House, Bloomsbury

Free

‘Charles Holden’s Master Plan’ celebrates the architect’s vision of what a modern university could be through displays of detailed architectural models, archival documents, photo albums, and other mixed media.

Cartoon Museum, Marylebone

Adults: £9.50 | Concessions: £6 | Student: £4 | Universal Credit: £2 | Children: Free

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace’s ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation.

Borough Yards, Bankside

Adults: £22.20 | Children: £13.30 | Concessions: £17.75

A multimedia exhibition that combines visuals, sound, and augmented reality to animate the cultural heritage and spirit of South Korea’s Seoul. The digital technology behind the exhibition is built from over 8K images and sound systems to create a fully immersive space.

Museum of London Docklands, Canary Wharf

Adults: £14.50 | Concessions: £10.50 | Children (12-17)/Student: £8 | Children (<12): Free

Step inside a traditional tailor’s workshop in the East End and immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of a Carnaby Street boutique at the height of the Swinging Sixties – when London was the world’s fashion capital.

Design Museum, Kensington

Adults: £18 | Children (6-15): £9 | Concessions/Students: £13.50

The exhibition chronicles the history of skateboard design from the 1950s to the present day, from homemade, humble beginnings to today’s professional and technologically advanced models.

Science Museum, Kensington

Adults: £10 | Children: £8 | Seniors: £9

In this fun, family-friendly experience you’ll get a chance to hear, interact with, and even make your own music! You’ll explore the science and secrets around the impact music has on us with unique interactive exhibits.

Two Temple Place, Embankment

Free

This bold new exploration of glass in the UK brings together for the very first time rarely seen works from key UK collections, celebrating this remarkable material – unforgiving, fragile, strong, sustainable.

National Theatre, Southbank

Free

This free exhibition showcases the work of the 12 emerging designers from across the UK who have been selected as the recipients of the Linbury Prize for Stage Design 2023.

