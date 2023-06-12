Strike action will affect buses in north London and parts of central and east London on four days later this month, with little or no service expected on affected routes.

In total, around a tenth of London’s bus routes are affected by the strike.

If the strike, called by the Unite union, goes ahead, little or no service is expected on the affected routes, and other local bus, Tube and rail services in this part of London will be busier than usual if the action goes ahead.

Bus drivers at some Arriva London North garages plan to strike on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st June, as well as on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th June. This is expected to affect up to 46 routes, mostly through north London and also parts of central and east London.

Little or no service is expected on affected bus routes from 5am, or the time of the first bus, on Tuesday 20th June, all day on Wednesday 21st June and through to 6am on Thursday 22 June, when the normal service is expected to resume. The same service pattern will apply the following week.

There will however be no impact to Night Bus services on 19th and 26th June into the following morning.

The affected bus routes are:

19 – Battersea Bridge to/from Finsbury Park bus station

29 – Trafalgar Square to/from Wood Green

34 – Barnet Church to/from Walthamstow bus station

38 – Clapton Pond to/from Victoria bus station

41 – Archway tube station to/from Tottenham Hale bus station

73 – Oxford Circus to/from Stoke Newington

78 – Nunhead to/from Shoreditch High Street railway station

102 – Brent Cross bus station to/from Edmonton Green railway station

121 – Enfield Island Village to/from Turnpike Lane tube station

123 – Ilford to/from Wood Green

141 – London Bridge bus station to/from Palmers Green

144 – Edmonton Green railway station to/from Muswell Hill

149 – Edmonton Green bus station to/from London Bridge bus station

150 – Becontree Heath to/from Chigwell Row

158 – Chingford Mount to/from Stratford bus station

175 – Dagenham to/from Chase Cross

191 – Brimsdown to/from Edmonton Green railway station

192 – Enfield Town to/from Tottenham Hale station

221 – Edgware bus station to/from Turnpike Lane tube station

242 – Homerton University Hospital to/from Aldgate bus station

243 – London Waterloo railway station to/from Wood Green

253 – Euston bus station to/from Hackney Central railway station

254 – Aldgate bus station to/from Holloway

259 – Edmonton Green railway station to/from King’s Cross

279 – Manor House to/from Waltham Cross

307 – Barnet Hospital to/from Brimsdown

313 – Chingford railway station to/from Potters Bar railway station

318 – North Middlesex University Hospital to/from Stamford Hill

325 – East Beckton to/from Prince Regent DLR station

329 – Enfield Town to/from Turnpike Lane tube station

340 – Edgware bus station to/from Harrow bus station

341 – London Waterloo station to/from Meridian Water

349 – Enfield bus garage to/from Stamford Hill

377 – Enfield bus garage to/from Oakwood

675 – St. James Street railway station to/from Woodbridge High School

W3 – Finsbury Park bus station to/from Northumberland Park railway station

W4 – Oakthorpe Park to/from Tottenham Hale

W6 – Southgate tube station to/from Edmonton Green

Night buses

N19 – Clapham Junction railway station to/from Finsbury Park station

N29 – Enfield Town to/from Trafalgar Square

N38 – Walthamstow bus station to/from Victoria

N41 – Tottenham Hale bus station to/from Trafalgar Square

N73 – Walthamstow bus station to/from Oxford Circus

N242 – Homerton University Hospital to/from Tottenham Court Road station

N253 – Aldgate to/from Tottenham Court Road station

N279 – Waltham Cross to/from Trafalgar Square

A normal service is expected on London’s 500 other bus routes.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Bus, said: “If this action goes ahead there will still be options for people to travel in north London and parts of central and east London, but other routes may be busier than normal. We’re encouraging everyone who might be affected to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys. Our website is a really easy way to check your travel, whether that’s days in advance or whilst on the move.

“We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners.”