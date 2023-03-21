Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 4 Comments ↓

Hither Green station in southeast London will gain step-free access after Lewisham Council approved plans from Network Rail for a new entrance, footbridge and lifts.

Approved plan for step-free access (c) Network Rail

The station is raised up on an embankment, and at the moment, the entrance to the station is through an underpass (bottom left of the photo above) that runs under the railway with a ramp up to the platforms.

Network Rail intends to build a new entrance at the other end of the platforms from the current entrance, offering two lifts up to a new footbridge that will link all the platforms with lifts down to the platforms.

One of the advantages highlighted by Network Rail of the scheme is that it helps to tie all the platforms together with a single route, rather than the current layout, which is more like two separate stations that just happen to sit next to each other.

Following initial presentations to the community last year, Network Rail has modified the plans slightly, mostly for cosmetic reasons, but the gist of the plans are unchanged.

Planned new southern entrance (c) Network Rail

Planned new northern entrance (c) Network Rail

As Lewisham Council has now granted planning permission, Network Rail needs to sign the necessary construction contracts and funding agreements, so they’re not currently able to confirm when construction works on the step-free access will start.

After completion of the works, the two existing older footbridges will be taken down and removed.

Tagged with:
  1. Will Stevenson says:
    21 March 2023 at 10:21 am

    Wot, you mention Hither Green Station but not the Greenwich Meridian, which goes through it.

    https://www.waymarking.com/waymarks/wm13HRG_Prime_Meridian_Marker_Hither_Green_Railway_Station_London_UK

    Wot is going on??

  2. Will Stevenson says:
    21 March 2023 at 10:40 am

    The marker goes through the current access, the new access is at the opposite ends of the platforms.

    • ianVisits says:
      21 March 2023 at 10:55 am

      An article about step-free access for the station is not a comprehensive history about the station and its many architectural features, so the meridian is not really relevant to this article.

