Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

The long-running stage musical version of the Disney film currently has an offer on tickets with prices starting from just £27.50 for selected performances.

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and discovery. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’; when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table.

It’s playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Covent Garden.

  • £47.40 seats are now £27.50 – save £19.90
  • £59.40 seats are now £38.50 – save £20.90
  • £83.40 seats are now £60.50 – save £22.90

The offer is valid for selected Wednesday – Thursday and Saturday evening and Sunday performances until 20th July 2023

Book by 30th April 2023 from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre