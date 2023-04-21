Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Following the wild critical and audience acclaim and demand, Dirty Dancing is returning to London for an additional 14 weeks, and tickets are now available from just £20.

Dirty Dancing tells the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two intensely passionate young souls from different worlds, who come together for what will be the most challenging and wonderful summer of their lives.

There’s an offer on ticket prices at the moment on Mon-Fri performances until 28th Apr 2023 when booked from here.

  • £20 tickets – save £7.50
  • £25 tickets – save £15
  • £30 tickets – save £25
  • £40 tickets – save £30
  • £50 tickets – save £37.50

The musical features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the crowd favourite ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

